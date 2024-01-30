Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $204,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 375.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 8,111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AI opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

