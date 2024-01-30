Fortive (FTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

