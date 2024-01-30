Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.14

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 22662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Forward Air Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

