Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,627,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

