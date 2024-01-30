Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $887,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.3 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.