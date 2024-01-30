Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

