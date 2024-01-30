Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 2,674 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.