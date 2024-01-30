Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 805 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hess were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,985,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.71.

HES stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

