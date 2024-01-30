Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,422 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

