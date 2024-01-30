Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.08

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $19.45. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 97,281 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth $16,738,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

