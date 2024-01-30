Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 745,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Frontier Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LITOF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Frontier Lithium has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.25.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
