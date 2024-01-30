Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 745,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LITOF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Frontier Lithium has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.25.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

