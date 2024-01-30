Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.04 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

