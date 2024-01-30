Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.04 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.27.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
