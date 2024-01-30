Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $8.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

FNKO opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Funko had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $312.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Research analysts expect that Funko will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 456.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

