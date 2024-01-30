Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FUSN. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $11.50 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $832.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.88.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

