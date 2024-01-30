General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

