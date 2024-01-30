General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.75. General Motors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500-9.500 EPS.

NYSE GM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 35,114,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,138,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after acquiring an additional 462,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

