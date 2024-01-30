General Motors (NYSE:GM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. General Motors has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,134,000 after purchasing an additional 462,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.