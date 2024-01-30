General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. General Motors updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500-9.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.50-$9.50 EPS.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after buying an additional 462,539 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

