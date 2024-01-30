Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 58,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBIO. TD Cowen cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 114,082 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

