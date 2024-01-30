Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. 366,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 250,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

