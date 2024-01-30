Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 340,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.32.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

