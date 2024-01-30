Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 867 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.