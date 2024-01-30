Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $197.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.