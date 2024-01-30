Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $123,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.11.

Shares of TSLA opened at $195.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

