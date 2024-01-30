Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $261,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 571,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 115,566 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

