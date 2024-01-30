Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 483,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,753,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 527,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 245,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $121.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

