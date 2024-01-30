Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in KLA were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $600.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.97. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.