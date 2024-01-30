Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $159.60.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

