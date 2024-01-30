Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,175 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
