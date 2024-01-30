Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 186 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.