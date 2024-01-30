Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 225 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.