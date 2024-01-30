Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day moving average of $280.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

