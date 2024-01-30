Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $275.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.80.

GLOB stock opened at $242.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.43. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $250.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after acquiring an additional 411,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globant by 155.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

