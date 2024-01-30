Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

GORO stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

