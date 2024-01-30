Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 0.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. 792,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

