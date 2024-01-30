Goodman Financial Corp Acquires 15,476 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 55,993,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,003,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

