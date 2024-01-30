Goodman Financial Corp Has $2.36 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,082,000 after buying an additional 1,394,841 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 466,801 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,600,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,114.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 234,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

