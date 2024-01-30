Goodman Financial Corp Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 2.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 659,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.