Goodman Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Essent Group comprises 3.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Essent Group worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

