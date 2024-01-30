Goodman Financial Corp Raises Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Patterson Companies makes up 3.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 408,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

