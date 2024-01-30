Goodman Financial Corp Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,193,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

