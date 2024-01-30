Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 8,539 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 808,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,425,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.