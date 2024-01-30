Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,337 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,047 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after acquiring an additional 266,091 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

