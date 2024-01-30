Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

