Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $190.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.83. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.10 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

