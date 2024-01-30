Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $97.08.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

