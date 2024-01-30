Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $120.07.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

