Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Linde Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LIN opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.70. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
