Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

