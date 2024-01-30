Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 416,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.29 and its 200-day moving average is $269.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $313.62.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

